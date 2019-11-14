Germany dodges technical recession

"While the numbers show the country avoided a technical recession in the third quarter, economic development in the region is still fragile," said German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier.

The latest GDP growth figures showed the economy grew by 0.1% in Q3 following a "solid" rise in factory orders in September.

"In some sense, this is the 'worst' of both worlds for markets," wrote Claus Vistesen, chief eurozone economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. "Today's data confirm that the German economy has now stalled, but the headlines are probably not dire enough to prompt an immediate and aggressive fiscal response from Berlin."

