Back to earnings... Walmart and Nvidia

Market focus is turning back to the tail end of earnings season after Cisco's disappointing Q2 guidance, with big-box retailer Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reporting before the bell.

Major growth is expected across the company's e-commerce business, supported by expansion of grocery pick-up and delivery.

Chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to report after the close and should benefit from the post-crypto rebound in core gaming, as well as increased spending on data centers and the cloud.

About three-fourths of S&P 500 companies have already topped earnings estimates in their Q3 reports, but they are still expected to have posted an overall 0.5% decline in earnings, according to Refinitiv data.