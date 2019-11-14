Icahn takes HP stake, pushes Xerox merger

Scuttling Xerox's (NYSE:XRX) planned merger with Fujifilm last year and taking control of its board, Carl Icahn is now pushing for a merger with HP (NYSE:HPQ).

Xerox last week made an offer to buy HP for $33B, more than three times the printer maker's market cap, aiming to unite the companies whose fortunes have waned in the digital age.

In fact, Icahn, who owns a 10.6% stake in Xerox, has now taken a 4.24% stake in HP, valued at roughly $1.2B, sources told WSJ.