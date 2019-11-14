New Razr out with a folding screen

Motorola (OTCPK:LNVGY) has announced a new version of its iconic Razr, succeeding the Samsung Galaxy Fold as the second foldable phone in the U.S. when it launches with Verizon for $1,499 in January.

No keypad... It has a full touch screen display inside, but still folds in half like the clamshell design from the 1990s and early 2000s.

While the Razr's outside features a 2.7-inch "Quick View" display, it opens vertically to a 6.2-inch screen (vs. the Galaxy Fold's horizontal fold that enables a tablet-sized device).