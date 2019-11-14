Futures inch lower after record highs

U.S. stock index futures are pulling back slightly, edging down 0.2% , after Disney shares lifted the DJIA and S&P 500 to record closing highs.

Talks between the Washington and Beijing are thought to have hit a snag over agricultural purchases, while weak industrial output data was seen in China and Europe's largest economy narrowly avoided a recession.

Jerome Powell is also continuing his second day of testimony on Capitol Hill - before the House Budget Committee - after saying negative interest rates aren't needed in the U.S. and monetary policy will remain in place unless there is a "material" change in the economic outlook.