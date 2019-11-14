FDA accepts selumetinib marketing application for NF1

The FDA accepts under Priority Review a marketing application seeking approval of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and collaboration partner Merck's (NYSE:MRK) MEK 1/2 inhibitor selumetinib for the treatment of pediatric patients at least three years old with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and symptomatic inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (tumors that are a common complication of NF1).
The agency's action date is in Q2 2020.
NF1 is a rare inherited disorder characterized by changes in skin coloring and tumor growth along nerves in the skin, brain and other parts of the body.
