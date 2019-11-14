Walmart +3% after profit beat

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) reports comparable sales in the U.S. increased 3.2% in Q3 to top the consensus estimates for a 3.1% rise. Transactions were up 1.3% during the quarter and average ticket was 1.9% higher.

Total sales rose 2.5% to $128.0B. International sales were up 1.3% to $29.2B.

Sam's Club comparable sales were up 0.6% during the quarter vs. +1.8% consensus.

E-commerce sales shot up 41% during the quarter, driven higher by the grocery business.

Operating income fell 5.4% to $4.7B due in part to a non-cash impairment charge for Walmart International. The inclusion of Flipkart also negatively impacted operating income. The OI tally fell short of the consensus mark of $5.0B.

Looking ahead, Walmart says it expects a slight increase to FY20 adjusted EPS vs. a prior outlook for a slight decrease to a slight increase. Walmart also announces a grocery delivery option for 1.4K stores in the U.S.

Shares of Walmart are up 3.32% in premarket action to $125.00.

