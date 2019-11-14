Qatar Airways inks $4B CFM engine order

Qatar Airways has placed a $4B jet engine order with CFM International, jointly owned by General Electric (NYSE:GE) and France's Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY), to power its 50 Airbus A321neos.

"We chose the LEAP engine based on its proven efficiency in commercial operations," CEO Akbar al-Baker said in a statement.

Qatar Airways ordered Pratt & Whitney's (NYSE:UTX) engines for its initial order of A320neo jets - which it upgraded in 2017 to the larger A321 version - though the status of that order was not immediately clear.