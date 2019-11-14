Callon Petroleum lowers bid for Carrizo Oil

In an attempt to save their merger deal, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has lowered its takeover offer for Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO).

CRZO shareholders are now offered 1.75 CPE shares for each share held, down from the previous offer of 2.05 CPE shares.

Based on the closing prices on the July 12 pre-announcement date, the amended exchange ratio represents a premium of 6.7% to CRZO shareholders.

The new terms of the all-stock deal value the purchase at $723M and would leave CPE shareholders with 58% of the combined company, up from the original 54%.

The merger has been opposed by major CPE shareholder Paulson & Co., and proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis have come out in opposition.