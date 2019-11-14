Wix -3% on revenue miss, downside Q4 view

Wix (NASDAQ:WIX) -3.2% beats earnings estimates for Q3 but misses on revenue despite a 27% Y/Y sales growth. The downside Q4 outlook has revenue of $204-206M (consensus: $207.23M) and collections of $222-225M.

FY guidance sees revenue of $761-763M (was: $758-763M; consensus: $764.4M).

Q3 collections totaled $205.9M (+26% Y/Y) versus the $206.6M consensus.

Premium subscriber net adds were 114K, which brought the total up to meet consensus at 4.4M.

Gross margin was 74%, slightly below the 74.9% consensus.

Cash from operating activities totaled $36.1M with $29.2M FCF.

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.