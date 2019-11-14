FDA grants RPD status to Anavex 2-73; shares ahead 7% premarket

The FDA grants Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to Anavex Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:AVXL) lead drug Anavex 2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of a rare inherited neurological disorder called Rett syndrome that affects mostly girls.

RPD Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

Phase 2 studies are in process.