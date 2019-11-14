Seeking Alpha
Apple gains rare bear on iPhone estimates

|About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)|By:, SA News Editor

Maxim cuts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from Hold to Sell with a $190 price target, a 28% downside.

The firm's proprietary survey and analysis lead Maxim to expect iPhone revenue to be 14% below consensus in Q2 FY20 and 6% below for FY20.

Maxim expects operating profit to drop Y/Y despite the ongoing growth in Services and Wearables.

AAPL shares are down 0.6% pre-market to $262.85.

In no surprise, Apple has a Bullish average Sell Side rating, with just five of 44 analysts covering being bearish ... Make that six after the Maxim move.

