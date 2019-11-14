BAML sees new Peloton products lifting shares

Bank of America Merrill Lynch weighs in on Peloton's (NASDAQ:PTON) plan to offer a new treadmill and row machine in 2020.

BAML's breakdown: "Expanding Peloton's user base with new hardware, new apps, and a lower-priced tread are important drivers for reaching our long-term 10mn+ subscriber estimate. Around the IPO, Peloton indicated that the current tread, which sells for over $4k, had sold around 25k units in its first 9 months. Based on this data point, we estimate that Peloton’s high-end tread has represented around 9% of TTM unit sales. Some research suggests the tread market is 2-3x as big as bike market, so we believe more reasonably priced tread launch (with a price commensurate with the bike) could attract a much larger audience for Peloton products."

The firm keeps a Buy rating on Peloton on its view that product execution could surprise to the upside. The price objective is $30.

Shares of Peloton are up 0.15% premarket to $25.99.

