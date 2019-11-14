Teekay companies higher after earnings; Bahrain LNG to start by year-end

The Teekay trio of companies are all higher pre-market after issuing Q3 results following yesterday's close: TGP +10% , TNK +2.9% , TK +1.8% .

Teekay LNG Partners reported better than expected Q3 earnings and a 21% Y/Y rise in revenues to $149M; and said it expects distributions to increase by 32% to $1.00/year starting in Q1 2020, the second straight year of distribution growth in excess of 30%.

TGP raised FY 2019 earnings guidance by 11% at the midpoint, now seeing EPS of $1.75-$1.85 vs. $1.79 analyst consensus estimate; for FY 2020, it expects EPS of $2.60-$3.10 vs. $2.77 consensus.

TGP said the Bahrain LNG regasification terminal is now expected to start operations by year-end, following some delays; TGP owns a 30% stake in the venture.

Teekay Tankers also showed better than forecast Q3 earnings while revenues rose slightly; adjusted EBITDA of $27.8M was essentially flat Y/Y.

TNK said crude spot tanker rates began jumping in late September and into October to the highest levels since 2008, and Suezmax and Aframax tanker rates secured so far in Q4 have averaged 133% and 105% higher than in Q3.