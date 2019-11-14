Beyond Meat +2% after attracting new bull from Germany

Berenberg starts off coverage on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) with a Buy rating.

The German firm says even though some food heavyweights are entering the alternative protein space, Beyond Meat is the only pure-play stock in the rapidly growing category. Analyst Donald McLee points to the company's distribution and innovation advantages as well.

Berenberg's price target of $100 reps ~25% upside potential for Beyond Meat.

Wall Street is actually fairly cool on Beyond Meat, with only 4 Buy-equivalent ratings stacking up against 8 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 3 Sell-equivalent ratings. Seeking Alpha authors as a whole still have a bearish stance.