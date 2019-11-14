Daimler -3% after profit warning

Shares of Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) stumble after the company warns at an investor event in London on the costs to meet emission targets.

"The cost burdens to reach the targets on carbon-dioxide emissions require far-reaching measures to increase efficiency in every area of our company. This will weigh on our earnings in 2020 and 2021," stated Daimler CEO Ola Källenius.

Daimler says it will cut more than 1K executive-level positions in an effort to lower costs.