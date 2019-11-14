Trovagene up 17% premarket on positive onvansertib data

Nano cap Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) is up 17% premarket on increased volume in reaction to encouraging data from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating onvansertib, combined with J&J's Zytiga (abiraterone acetate) and prednisone, in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The results are being presented today at the European Multidisciplinary Congress on Urological Cancers in Vienna.

The response rate was 60% (n=9/15) in patients that completed three months' treatment. 72% experienced a decline in PSA values after one cycle of treatment (number of patients not provided). Six patients have remained on treatment for at least four months.

On the safety front, the most frequent adverse events were anemia, neutropenia, thrombocytopenia and white blood cell decrease. All were managed by decreasing the dose of onvansertib or adding growth factor support.

The study should wind up in October 2020.