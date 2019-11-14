Nomura to the sidelines on OneSpaWorld

Nomura Instinet lowers OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to a Neutral rating from Buy due in part to a slower-than-expected pace of new ships arriving in 2020.

Analyst Harry Curtis also points to a longer ramp for smaller Prestige spas maximizing profit and builds in some wiggle room into estimates for hurricanes, dry-docks and other uncontrollable acts.

Nomura slides its price target down to $16 from $19 vs. the 52-week trading range of $11.35 to $16.91. Shares of OSW fell 6.58% yesterday after the company's Q3 earnings report missed estimates.