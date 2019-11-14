JPMorgan likes Qiagen in premarket analyst action

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) initiated with Buy rating and $35 (23% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) initiated with Buy rating and $17 (107% upside) at Roth.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) initiated with Buy rating and $25 (85% upside) price target at Roth.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) initiated with Buy rating and $65 (33% upside) price target at Roth.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) initiated with Outperform rating and $3 (437% upside) price target at Raymond James. Shares up 10% premarket.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) initiated with Neutral rating and $17 (31% upside) price target at Baird.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) upgraded to Hold with a $36.31 (2% upside) price target at Kepler Cheuvreux. Upgraded to Overweight with a $40 price target at JPMorgan. Shares up 3% premarket.