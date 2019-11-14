National Grid's H1 pre-tax profit slides 23% but backs guidance

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) says H1 pre-tax profit for FY 2020 fell 23% Y/Y to 404M ($519M) from 522M in the year-ago half, and revenues slipped to £6.29B from £6.35B a year earlier.

But H1 Underlying operating profit rose 1% at £1.3B due to an increase in U.S. regulated profits.

The board declared an interim dividend of 16.57 pence/share, compared with 16.08 pence the year before.

NGG says it expects asset growth of ~7% in the near term with annual capital investment of almost £5B.

For 2019-20, NGG continues to expect good financial performance in the U.S. business following the agreement of a number of regulatory filings, while the U.K. business remains on track to deliver continued outperformance.