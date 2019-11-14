Apple planning subscription bundle - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could launch the bundled digital media subscription as soon as next year, according to Bloomberg sources.

The bundle would include Apple News+, TV+, and Music into one paid service.

Apple News+ launched in in March for $9.99/month. TV+ became available at the start of November for $4.99/month with four shows getting the big promotional treatment.

Recurring revenue streams could help further bolster Services, which has grown increasingly important to Apple as iPhone sales have softened.

In last month's earnings call, CEO Tim Cook hinted that iPhone subscriptions could happen in the future.

Post updated with more background information.