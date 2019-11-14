Seaspan to buy fleet of six containerships for $380M

Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) agrees to acquire a fleet of six containerships for ~$380M, a deal it says will be immediately accretive to earnings per share.

The acquisition is comprised of three 10,700 TEU vessels built in 2012, two 9,200 TEU vessels built in 2013, and one 9,200 TEU vessel built in 2014; delivery of the six vessels is expected in December.

SSW says the deal will bring its global fleet close to 1M TEU, with a total pro forma fleet size of ~975K TEU.