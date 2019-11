WB, CGC among premarket losers

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) -67% on reporting Phase 2 results for AV-101 as a treatment of major depressive disorder.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) -68% after issuing termination warning.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) -36% on Q3 earnings.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) -20% on Q3 earnings.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) -15% on pricing equity offering.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) -12% on Q3 earnings.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) -12% . on Q3 earnings.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) -11% on Q3 earnings.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) -11% on Q3 earnings.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) -9% .

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) -9% on Q3 earnings.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) -9% on Q3 earnings.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) -8% on pricing equity offering.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) -7% .