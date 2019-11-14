Ford takes aim at Tesla

Credit Suisse thinks Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is about to face a key competitive test when the electric Mach-E is introduced by Ford (NYSE:F) on Sunday.

"The launch marks the first real milestone in Ford's increased emphasis in electrification, and more importantly marks an increased effort by the legacy US automakers to be relevant in electrification," writes analyst Dan Levy.

Ford's Mustang-inspired Mach-E will be sold in the U.S., Canada and Europe as early as next fall at an estimated price range of somewhere between $40K to $50K. The Mach-E is expected to have 300 miles of range.

Credit Suisse entered the Tesla debate about five months ago with an Underperform rating and currently has a price target of $200. The firm's bear thesis is hinged on EV competition and the expiration of the U.S. EV tax credit. CS has an Outperform rating on Ford on its view that multiple profit drivers are set up for 2020. Other analysts don't see Ford vs. Tesla as a zero-sum game, noting EV demand could accelerate enough to prop up sales for both automakers.

Previously: Ford preps for electric SUV introduction (Nov. 14)