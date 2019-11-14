Oppenheimer sees AI edge for Nasdaq

Oppenheimer sizes up the potential for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to utilize AI to its advantage after meeting with management.

"We come away with a positive view upon NDAQ's prospects involving emerging technologies including AI and blockchain. We are specifically impressed by the level of focus that NDAQ is allocating towards the monetization of these technologies," writes analyst Owen Lau.

"Further, we look favorably upon the true value proposition of NPM as it continues to solve liquidity and price discovery problems for private companies," he adds.

Oppenheimer has an Outperform rating on Nasdaq and price target of $114 vs. the average sell-side PT of $105.00.