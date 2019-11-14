Micron bull forecasts memory improvement

KeyBanc expects memory chip demand to continue to improve.

Analyst Weston Twigg: "Demand through 4Q will likely remain high, particularly among datacenter and mobile customers."

He expects "healthy demand and persistent undersupply" by the middle of next year with DRAM and NAND inventories currently at or near normal levels.

KeyBanc sees the trends as "a likely positive" for Micron (NASDAQ:MU), though the company could still face a couple of rough quarters due to seasonal issues.

KeyBanc maintains Micron at an Overweight rating and $59 target. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.