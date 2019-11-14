Scotiabank pledges $100B to support green energy

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) unveils plans to direct $100B by 2025 to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

BNS says its plan will ensure robust climate-related governance and reporting; enhance integration of climate risk assessments in lending, financing and investing activities; deploy innovative solutions to decarbonize operations; and establish a Climate Change Centre of Excellence to contribute to the global conversation on climate change.

The bank, which manages more than $1T in assets, issued its first green bond in July at $500M that invested in renewable energy, clean transport and green buildings.