Salesforce moving Marketing Cloud to Azure

Salesforce (CRM) names Microsoft (MSFT +0.2% ) Azure as the public cloud provider for Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Marketing Cloud will move from Salesforce's own infrastructure to Azure.

CRM will also build a new integration connecting its Sales Cloud and Service Cloud with Microsoft Teams. The integration could increase the interoperability of Teams and Salesforce's Chatter, a social network for internal enterprise communication.

Salesforce uses Microsoft rival Amazon Web Services to help run its online services.

CRM and MSFT have had a rocky history that has included acquisition talks in 2015 and a public battle over LinkedIn's acquisition, which Microsoft won.

