Bayer teams up with Dewpoint Therapeutics in CV and gynecological disorders

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.3% ) will collaborate with privately held Cambridge, MA-based Dewpoint Therapeutics to develop small molecule drugs to treat cardiovascular (CV) and gynecological diseases.

The partnership will leverage Bayer's small molecule compound library and R&D capabilities with Dewpoint's biomolecular condensate technology and know-how.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bayer will have the option to exclusively in-license a certain number of programs. Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

Bayer participated in Dewpoint's Series A financing round in January via the purchase of LEAPs.