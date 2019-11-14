Stocks start little changed; Cisco's dim guidance weighs tech

Stocks barely move at the open, held in check by disappointing guidance from Cisco Systems and softer than expected growth data from China; S&P 500 and Dow are both flat, Nasdaq -0.2% .

Cisco -7.2% in early trade after forecasting its first quarterly revenue decline in more than two years, and the latest economic data out of China showed fresh signs of weakness in industrial production, household consumption and fixed asset investment.

Trade negotiations are continuing, and Fed Chair Powell likely will reiterate his market friendly outlook for monetary policy in further congressional testimony today.

Several Fed officials are speaking today, including Evans, Clarida, Daly, Williams, Bullard and Kaplan.

European bourses drift lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% , Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S., the information tech sector ( -0.3% ) is weighed by Cisco's guidance, while energy ( +0.4% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) are higher, with the latter enjoying a boost from Walmart's ( +2.1% ) quarterly results.

U.S. Treasury prices are advancing, driving the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.60% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower to 1.83%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.35.