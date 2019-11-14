Cisco -7.4% as forecast spurs target cuts

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is down 7.4% out of today's market open, following a Q1 earnings report that featured surprising light sales guidance for the current quarter, spurring some target cuts.

Citi trimmed its price target to $55 from $57, but is sticking with its Buy rating.

Barclays rates it Equal Weight and cut its target to $47 from $51; that now implies 4.7% upside after today's drop (it implied 3% downside from yesterday's close).

Cisco's forecast has some investors concerned about corporate spending in the area; Peers and rivals in the space are lower today in a generally flat market: Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is off 2.3% while Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) is down just 0.6% . Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is down 1.6% and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is down just 0.4% .

Earnings call transcript