BioMarin's vosoritide shows positive effect in mid-stage achondroplasia study

Preliminary data from an open-label, dose-finding Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating BioMarin Pharmaceutical's (BMRN -1.2% ) vosoritide in children with achondroplasia showed a positive effect on height gain. The data were presented at the company's R&D Day.

Subjects in Cohort 3 (n=10) receiving 15 µg/kg/day experienced cumulative additional height gain of 9.0 cm at month 54 compared to a natural history dataset. 2.2 cm of the increase was observed in the most recent 12 months.

Achondroplasia is a bone growth disorder characterized by dwarfism.

Topline results from a Phase 3 study should be available by year-end.