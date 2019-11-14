Contura Energy -38% after Q3 earnings miss, coal shipments guidance cut

Contura Energy (CTRA -38.6% ) plunges to all-time lows after reporting a massive Q3 loss and weaker than expected growth in revenues; Q3 adjusted EBITDA was $40M, compared with $141M in Q2 and $39M in the year-ago quarter.

CTRA cites the worst global metallurgical coal market conditions in three years and weaker than expected performance in thermal cost for the disappointing results.

The company says it has suspended future share repurchase activities due to continued softness in the met coal markets and accelerated cash outflows due to the PRB transaction.

CTRA cuts full-year coal shipments guidance to 23.2M-24.6M tons from its previous outlook of 23.9M-25.6M tons; CAPP met coal guidance is lowered to 12.4M-13M tons from 12.8M-13.7M tons, citing softer market conditions, especially in Europe and South America, and NAPP shipments are now seen at 6.5M-6.9M tons vs. 6.8M-7.2M tons previously, while guidance for CAPP thermal coal shipments remains unchanged at 4.3M-4.7M tons.

For FY 2020, CTRA expects CAPP met coal shipments to improve to 12.7M-13.3M tons, while CAPP thermal volume guidance is lowered to 3.4M-4M tons; NAPP shipments also are forecast to come in lower in 2020 at 6M-6.8M tons as the company prepares to move into a new district in 2021 with longer panels and fewer longwall moves, which should increase productivity and efficiency starting in 2022.