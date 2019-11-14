BAML tags Sanderson Farms with two-notch upgrade

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says it's wasting no time in shifting its outlook on Sanderson Farms (SAFM +3.4% ) after China lifted its poultry import ban.

"We expect all US chicken processors to benefit including SAFM, TSN and PPC; however, we believe SAFM will see the most incremental benefit as the company now has access to shipping chicken feet/paws and wing tips to China where it has not shipped since 2015 (~$70mm of annual EBIT). As a result we raise our CY20 EBITDA estimates from $354mm to $425mm and our valuation multiple from 8.3x to 9.3x," updates the firm.

BAML hikes Sanderson Farms two notches to a Buy rating from Underperform.

Previously: China lifts U.S. poultry import restrictions (Nov. 14)