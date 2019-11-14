Occidental stepping up asset sales, adds Uinta Basin - Reuters

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +0.1% ) is stepping up its oil and gas producing property sales, adding land in Utah's Uinta Basin acquired as part of its Anadarko Petroleum deal, Reuters reports, citing internal marketing documents.

OXY's latest offer covers 190K net acres in Uinta Basin's Greater Natural Buttes gas field that could bring $190M-$240M based on prior gas deals in the Rockies, according to the report.

The property has forecast net production of 215 Mcfe/day and projected 12-month cash flow of $48M, Reuters says, citing the document.

OXY said yesterday that it expects to exceed the upper end of its original $10B-$15B asset sales goal by the middle of 2020.