Bunge reorganizes trading in latest restructure move - Bloomberg

Bunge (BG +0.3% ) has reorganized its trading business as it presses ahead with its restructuring plan, Bloomberg reports.

After cutting jobs in Geneva and offering only about a third its staff in White Plains, N.Y., relocation to its new headquarters in St. Louis, Mo., Bunge has divided its trading business by product instead of region, according to the report.

The company reportedly has named new heads of corn and wheat trading and divided responsibilities for the oilseeds business into three groups.