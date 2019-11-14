Uber owes NJ $650M in employment taxes

New Jersey's labor department says Uber (NYSE:UBER) owes the state unemployment and disability insurance taxes for improperly classifying its drivers as independent contractors.

Uber and subsidiary Rasier were assessed $523M in past-due taxes over the last four years. The company also owes as much as $119M in interest and penalties on the unpaid amounts.

The determination only relates to unemployment and disability insurance, but could lead to requirements for minimum driver pay and overtime requirements.

Source: Letters sent to the companies, obtained by Bloomberg Law.