VistaGen's AV-101 flunks MDD study; shares down 67%

Thinly traded nano cap VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN -67% ) craters on more than a 9x surge in volume after AV-101 failed to separate from placebo in a Phase 2 clinical trial, ELEVATE, evaluating the candidate for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

Specifically, treatment with AV-101 failed to differentiate from control as measured by the change from baseline in a scale called MADRS-10.

CEO Shawn Singh says the problem could have been insufficient transport of AV-101 across the blood-brain barrier or subsequent inadequate concentrations of its active metabolite, adding that data analyses are continuing.

In May, AV-101 as monotherapy failed a mid-stage study in treatment-resistant depression.

AV-101 is an NMDA receptor glycine B antagonist.