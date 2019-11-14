Chalco nears first bauxite shipment from Boffa mine

Aluminum Corp. of China (ACH -1.5% ) says it is set to make its first shipment from the Boffa bauxite mine in Guinea by early December.

A company official said last month at the China Mining conference in Tianjin that the Boffa launch had been delayed until 2020, but operations at the mine are now expected to be underway by early next month and eventually should produce 12M mt/year of bauxite.

ACH also says it plans to finish construction on the first phase of the 2M mt/year Guangxi Huasheng New Materials alumina project in southern China next year.