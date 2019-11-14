Viacom up after Q4 profits top views

Viacom is higher (VIA +3.2% , VIAB +2.4% ) after it turned in better-than-expected profit in its fourth-quarter earnings.

Revenues overall dipped 1.7% to $3.43B; revenues at Paramount fell by double-digits, but adjusted operating income there was up 42% to $54M.

And in Media Networks, domestic advertising achieved its first full year of growth in six years after rising 6% for the quarter. Affiliate revenue growth was 1%.

Overall, operating income fell 18% to $530M. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations dropped 20%, to $321M.

Revenue by segment: Filmed Entertainment, $851M (down 14%); Media Networks, $2.61B (up 4%).

