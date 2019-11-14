Overstock to put digital dividend to a vote

Overstock (OSTK -1.2% ) says shareholders of record on December 18 will vote on the company's digital dividend on February 13, 2020.

"This shareholder vote will significantly improve the value of the Series A-1 shares and be worth the wait for shareholders. The proxy vote is an important step for the first dividend of its kind that will give our shareholders access to the next generation of capital markets powered by tZERO. The vote gives our shareholders the opportunity to voice their view on the application of blockchain technology to the securities markets," says said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson.

Overstock expects to make the Series A-1 OSTKO digital dividend distribution within a month of shareholder approval.