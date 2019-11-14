Jaguar Health down 21% on Mytesi trial continuation

Investors appear disappointed that they did not hear more positive news from Jaguar Health (JAGX -20.7% ) about an investigator-initiated Phase 2 clinical trial, HALT-D, evaluating the effectiveness of Mytesi (crofelemer) in relieving diarrhea in HER2-positive breast cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Based on a review from Georgetown University's Data Safety Monitoring Committee, the study will continue unchanged to completion. It is currently 85% enrolled.

The company is planning a Phase 3 trial evaluating Mytesi for chemo-related diarrhea. It says results from HALT-D are not required for FDA approval, but the data could inform the late-stage study.