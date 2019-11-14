Entergy tops J.D. Power utilities customer satisfaction rankings

Entergy Texas (ETR +0.5% ) is the highest scoring utility in J.D. Power's annual customer satisfaction rankings in the electric utility industry, which finds a widening gap between the highest and lowest individual names.

Entergy was followed by Southern's (NYSE:SO) Georgia Power and El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE), while Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) Central Maine Power dragged along the bottom of the rankings.

J.D. Power says overall customer satisfaction with electric utilities has improved, as companies "have been ramping up their communications efforts, often addressing everything from mobile alerts about outages to updates on citizenship initiatives."

PG&E, which has been forced to implement widespread power shutoffs to reduce the risk of sparking new wildfires, ranked at the bottom of western U.S. utilities; another California utility, Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) placed near the top of the rankings for the region.

ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU, GUT, BUI, FUTY, IDU, RYU, FXU, UPW, PUI, SDP, PSCU, JHMU, FUGAX, BUYN