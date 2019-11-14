Revive's cannabis JV fails to excite investors, shares down 26%

Thinly traded nano cap Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCQB:RVVTF -25.7% ) is down on more than a 9x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 46K shares, following its announced joint venture (JV) with Herman Holdings Ltd. aimed at selling cannabis derivative products in the Canadian recreational market.

Specifically, the JV will formulate and develop all-natural gummies and solventless rosin vape cartridges with pesticide-free, non-irradiated flower supplied by Richmond Cannabis Co. It will also manufacture white-labeled products for other cannabis companies for domestic use.

Financial terms are not disclosed.