Disney tags new high in glow of streaming debut

Disney's (NYSE:DIS) currently down 0.6% but already snagged its all-time intraday high today of $150.63, a fresh top price following the positivity from the debut of its Disney Plus streaming service.

Analysts boosted target prices in response. After Disney reported that it hit 10M subscribers on the service in its first day, Credit Suisse bumped its user targets for this year, as well as next year and the five-year target.

Analyst Douglas Mitchelson raised his price target to $163 from $150, now implying 10.4% upside. But he kept earnings estimates steady amid uncertainty over monetizing the subscribers.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $160 from $150.

Key questions about the 10M subs are just how high a percentage will stick around after a week's free trial, and how many subs from Verizon will stick it out after a free year is up.

Rosenblatt's Bernie McTernan sees potential for high conversion of free trials to paying subs due to the Verizon deal and pacing of content releases.