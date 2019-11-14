FDA warns Dollar Tree over receipt of adulterated OTC drugs

Dollar Tree (DLTR -0.4% ) has received a Warning Letter from the FDA concerning its receipt of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines from certain contract manufacturers that the agency warned last year over "multiple violations" of current good manufacturing practices.

Apparently, the company's suppliers were also warned in 2016 and this year and are now on import alert which allows imported drugs to be held without physical examination.

The agency wants the retailer to implement a system to ensure that it does not import adulterated medicines.