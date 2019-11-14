J.C. Penney Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 15th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.54 (-3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.43B (-11.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JCP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.

