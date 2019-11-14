Vistra Energy coal plant closure settlement OK'd by judge
Nov. 14, 2019
- A federal judge has approved a settlement between Vistra Energy (VST) and several NGOs that will close the E.D. Edwards coal plant by the end of 2022 and provide $8.6M to communities around Peoria, Ill.
- Groups involved in the settlement say it includes key elements of a plan to help coal communities deal with the clean energy transition.
- VST also is planning to close four other Illinois coal plants by the end of 2019 for reasons unrelated to the lawsuit involving E.D. Edwards.
- VST has not announced any additional retirements, but the company recently announced its 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets and "to meet these targets, the company anticipates retiring more coal assets."