Boeing may be trying to hasten 737 MAX return, Southwest pilots union says

Boeing (BA +1.2% ) is sharply criticized by the head of the Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.6% ) pilots union for possibly trying to speed up the timeline for the 737 MAX's return to service.

Jon Weaks, who heads the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, said in a note to pilots yesterday that "Boeing is increasingly publicizing that they may have to shut down their production line due to running out of room to store completed MAX aircraft. There is some concern that this is simply another tactic to push the [return to service] timeline up."

Boeing said on Monday that it expects the MAX "to be certified, airworthiness directive issued, ungrounded in mid-December."