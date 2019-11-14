Apple launches Research with three health studies

Apple (AAPL -0.8% ) launches the app and the opportunity for users to sign up for three different healthcare studies: Apple Women’s Health Study, Apple Heart and Movement Study, and Apple Hearing Study.

Participants using Apple Watch and iPhone can contribute data captured during daily activities, including movement, heart levels, and ambient noise.

Users have the ability to control what data is shared with each study.

Healthcare is a large part of Apple's Wearables push, especially with the rising competition from Google's recent Fitbit acquisition.

In Q4, Apple's Wearables, Home, and Accessories segment contributed $6.5B of the overall $64B in revenue.